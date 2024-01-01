Mauritanian ouguiyas to Philippine pesos today

Convert MRU to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
1,404.40 php

1.000 MRU = 1.404 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.40440 PHP
5 MRU7.02200 PHP
10 MRU14.04400 PHP
20 MRU28.08800 PHP
50 MRU70.22000 PHP
100 MRU140.44000 PHP
250 MRU351.10000 PHP
500 MRU702.20000 PHP
1000 MRU1,404.40000 PHP
2000 MRU2,808.80000 PHP
5000 MRU7,022.00000 PHP
10000 MRU14,044.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.71205 MRU
5 PHP3.56023 MRU
10 PHP7.12046 MRU
20 PHP14.24092 MRU
50 PHP35.60230 MRU
100 PHP71.20460 MRU
250 PHP178.01150 MRU
500 PHP356.02300 MRU
1000 PHP712.04600 MRU
2000 PHP1,424.09200 MRU
5000 PHP3,560.23000 MRU
10000 PHP7,120.46000 MRU