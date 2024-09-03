Mauritanian ouguiya to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Philippine pesos is currently 1.424 today, reflecting a -0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.265% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.432 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.414 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.404% decrease in value.