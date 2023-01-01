1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Philippine pesos

Convert MRU to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 mru
1.40 php

1.00000 MRU = 1.39664 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.39664 PHP
5 MRU6.98320 PHP
10 MRU13.96640 PHP
20 MRU27.93280 PHP
50 MRU69.83200 PHP
100 MRU139.66400 PHP
250 MRU349.16000 PHP
500 MRU698.32000 PHP
1000 MRU1396.64000 PHP
2000 MRU2793.28000 PHP
5000 MRU6983.20000 PHP
10000 MRU13966.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.71601 MRU
5 PHP3.58003 MRU
10 PHP7.16006 MRU
20 PHP14.32012 MRU
50 PHP35.80030 MRU
100 PHP71.60060 MRU
250 PHP179.00150 MRU
500 PHP358.00300 MRU
1000 PHP716.00600 MRU
2000 PHP1432.01200 MRU
5000 PHP3580.03000 MRU
10000 PHP7160.06000 MRU