5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Philippine pesos

Convert MRU to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 mru
7,388.90 php

1.00000 MRU = 1.47778 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MRU to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0470587.14341.435451.658960.9646518.8732
1GBP1.1536711.20795100.5351.656041.913891.1128921.7734
1USD0.955350.827849183.22751.370951.584410.921518.0251
1INR0.01147530.009946820.012015310.01647230.01903710.01107210.216576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.47778 PHP
5 MRU7.38890 PHP
10 MRU14.77780 PHP
20 MRU29.55560 PHP
50 MRU73.88900 PHP
100 MRU147.77800 PHP
250 MRU369.44500 PHP
500 MRU738.89000 PHP
1000 MRU1477.78000 PHP
2000 MRU2955.56000 PHP
5000 MRU7388.90000 PHP
10000 MRU14777.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.67669 MRU
5 PHP3.38347 MRU
10 PHP6.76693 MRU
20 PHP13.53386 MRU
50 PHP33.83465 MRU
100 PHP67.66930 MRU
250 PHP169.17325 MRU
500 PHP338.34650 MRU
1000 PHP676.69300 MRU
2000 PHP1353.38600 MRU
5000 PHP3383.46500 MRU
10000 PHP6766.93000 MRU