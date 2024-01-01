250 Philippine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert PHP to MRU at the real exchange rate

250 php
173.63 mru

1.000 PHP = 0.6945 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.380.9421.5580.8041,393.97154.4257.24
1 CAD0.72510.6831.1290.5831,010.38111.9315.247
1 EUR1.0621.46511.6550.8541,480.33163.9957.688
1 AUD0.6420.8850.60410.516894.5899.1024.646

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.69453 MRU
5 PHP3.47266 MRU
10 PHP6.94532 MRU
20 PHP13.89064 MRU
50 PHP34.72660 MRU
100 PHP69.45320 MRU
250 PHP173.63300 MRU
500 PHP347.26600 MRU
1000 PHP694.53200 MRU
2000 PHP1,389.06400 MRU
5000 PHP3,472.66000 MRU
10000 PHP6,945.32000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.43982 PHP
5 MRU7.19910 PHP
10 MRU14.39820 PHP
20 MRU28.79640 PHP
50 MRU71.99100 PHP
100 MRU143.98200 PHP
250 MRU359.95500 PHP
500 MRU719.91000 PHP
1000 MRU1,439.82000 PHP
2000 MRU2,879.64000 PHP
5000 MRU7,199.10000 PHP
10000 MRU14,398.20000 PHP