Mauritanian ouguiyas to South Korean wons today
Convert MRU to KRW at the real exchange rate
MRU to KRW conversion chart
1 MRU = 35.12710 KRW
0
|1 MRU to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|35.4094
|35.4094
|Low
|34.5157
|33.0315
|Average
|34.9349
|34.1546
|Change
|1.11%
|5.30%
|View full history
1 MRU to KRW stats
The performance of MRU to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.4094 and a 30 day low of 34.5157. This means the 30 day average was 34.9349. The change for MRU to KRW was 1.11.
The performance of MRU to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.4094 and a 90 day low of 33.0315. This means the 90 day average was 34.1546. The change for MRU to KRW was 5.30.
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
|1 MRU
|35.12710 KRW
|5 MRU
|175.63550 KRW
|10 MRU
|351.27100 KRW
|20 MRU
|702.54200 KRW
|50 MRU
|1,756.35500 KRW
|100 MRU
|3,512.71000 KRW
|250 MRU
|8,781.77500 KRW
|500 MRU
|17,563.55000 KRW
|1000 MRU
|35,127.10000 KRW
|2000 MRU
|70,254.20000 KRW
|5000 MRU
|175,635.50000 KRW
|10000 MRU
|351,271.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 KRW
|0.02847 MRU
|5 KRW
|0.14234 MRU
|10 KRW
|0.28468 MRU
|20 KRW
|0.56936 MRU
|50 KRW
|1.42341 MRU
|100 KRW
|2.84681 MRU
|250 KRW
|7.11703 MRU
|500 KRW
|14.23405 MRU
|1000 KRW
|28.46810 MRU
|2000 KRW
|56.93620 MRU
|5000 KRW
|142.34050 MRU
|10000 KRW
|284.68100 MRU
|20000 KRW
|569.36200 MRU
|30000 KRW
|854.04300 MRU
|40000 KRW
|1,138.72400 MRU
|50000 KRW
|1,423.40500 MRU