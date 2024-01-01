Mauritanian ouguiyas to South Korean wons today

Convert MRU to KRW at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₩35.13 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
MRU to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 MRU to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.409435.4094
Low34.515733.0315
Average34.934934.1546
Change1.11%5.30%
1 MRU to KRW stats

The performance of MRU to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.4094 and a 30 day low of 34.5157. This means the 30 day average was 34.9349. The change for MRU to KRW was 1.11.

The performance of MRU to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.4094 and a 90 day low of 33.0315. This means the 90 day average was 34.1546. The change for MRU to KRW was 5.30.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU35.12710 KRW
5 MRU175.63550 KRW
10 MRU351.27100 KRW
20 MRU702.54200 KRW
50 MRU1,756.35500 KRW
100 MRU3,512.71000 KRW
250 MRU8,781.77500 KRW
500 MRU17,563.55000 KRW
1000 MRU35,127.10000 KRW
2000 MRU70,254.20000 KRW
5000 MRU175,635.50000 KRW
10000 MRU351,271.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.02847 MRU
5 KRW0.14234 MRU
10 KRW0.28468 MRU
20 KRW0.56936 MRU
50 KRW1.42341 MRU
100 KRW2.84681 MRU
250 KRW7.11703 MRU
500 KRW14.23405 MRU
1000 KRW28.46810 MRU
2000 KRW56.93620 MRU
5000 KRW142.34050 MRU
10000 KRW284.68100 MRU
20000 KRW569.36200 MRU
30000 KRW854.04300 MRU
40000 KRW1,138.72400 MRU
50000 KRW1,423.40500 MRU