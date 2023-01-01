5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to South Korean wons

Convert MRU to KRW at the real exchange rate

5 mru
177 krw

1.00000 MRU = 35.41610 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0468587.12411.435281.659560.9642518.8713
1GBP1.1536711.20775100.5151.655891.914631.1124321.7717
1USD0.955250.827986183.2251.371051.585290.921118.0267
1INR0.01147790.009948760.012015610.0164740.01904820.01106760.216602

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South Korean Won
1 MRU35.41610 KRW
5 MRU177.08050 KRW
10 MRU354.16100 KRW
20 MRU708.32200 KRW
50 MRU1770.80500 KRW
100 MRU3541.61000 KRW
250 MRU8854.02500 KRW
500 MRU17708.05000 KRW
1000 MRU35416.10000 KRW
2000 MRU70832.20000 KRW
5000 MRU177080.50000 KRW
10000 MRU354161.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KRW0.02824 MRU
5 KRW0.14118 MRU
10 KRW0.28236 MRU
20 KRW0.56471 MRU
50 KRW1.41178 MRU
100 KRW2.82357 MRU
250 KRW7.05892 MRU
500 KRW14.11785 MRU
1000 KRW28.23570 MRU
2000 KRW56.47140 MRU
5000 KRW141.17850 MRU
10000 KRW282.35700 MRU