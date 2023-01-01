Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRU)

Currency name

Mauritanian Ouguiya

UM

MRU exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From MRU0.02525 0.02319 0.02028 2.10126 3.79613 2.25255 0.03889 0.46236
To MRU39.59950 43.12780 49.30340 0.47590 0.26343 0.44394 25.71390 2.16282

All Mauritanian ouguiya Exchange Rates