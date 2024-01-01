Mauritanian ouguiyas to Thai bahts today

Convert MRU to THB at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ฿0.8716 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
MRU to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 MRU to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87880.8788
Low0.84350.8158
Average0.85920.8477
Change3.10%1.88%
1 MRU to THB stats

The performance of MRU to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8788 and a 30 day low of 0.8435. This means the 30 day average was 0.8592. The change for MRU to THB was 3.10.

The performance of MRU to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8788 and a 90 day low of 0.8158. This means the 90 day average was 0.8477. The change for MRU to THB was 1.88.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Thai Baht
1 MRU0.87159 THB
5 MRU4.35795 THB
10 MRU8.71590 THB
20 MRU17.43180 THB
50 MRU43.57950 THB
100 MRU87.15900 THB
250 MRU217.89750 THB
500 MRU435.79500 THB
1000 MRU871.59000 THB
2000 MRU1,743.18000 THB
5000 MRU4,357.95000 THB
10000 MRU8,715.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 THB1.14733 MRU
5 THB5.73665 MRU
10 THB11.47330 MRU
20 THB22.94660 MRU
50 THB57.36650 MRU
100 THB114.73300 MRU
250 THB286.83250 MRU
500 THB573.66500 MRU
1000 THB1,147.33000 MRU
2000 THB2,294.66000 MRU
5000 THB5,736.65000 MRU
10000 THB11,473.30000 MRU