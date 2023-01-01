5 Thai bahts to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert THB to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 thb
5.20 mru

1.00000 THB = 1.03924 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12 UTC
THB to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 THB1.03924 MRU
5 THB5.19620 MRU
10 THB10.39240 MRU
20 THB20.78480 MRU
50 THB51.96200 MRU
100 THB103.92400 MRU
250 THB259.81000 MRU
500 THB519.62000 MRU
1000 THB1039.24000 MRU
2000 THB2078.48000 MRU
5000 THB5196.20000 MRU
10000 THB10392.40000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Thai Baht
1 MRU0.96224 THB
5 MRU4.81120 THB
10 MRU9.62240 THB
20 MRU19.24480 THB
50 MRU48.11200 THB
100 MRU96.22400 THB
250 MRU240.56000 THB
500 MRU481.12000 THB
1000 MRU962.24000 THB
2000 MRU1924.48000 THB
5000 MRU4811.20000 THB
10000 MRU9622.40000 THB