1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Thai bahts

Convert MRU to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
966.41 thb

1.00000 MRU = 0.96641 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:26 UTC
MRU to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Thai Baht
1 MRU0.96641 THB
5 MRU4.83203 THB
10 MRU9.66406 THB
20 MRU19.32812 THB
50 MRU48.32030 THB
100 MRU96.64060 THB
250 MRU241.60150 THB
500 MRU483.20300 THB
1000 MRU966.40600 THB
2000 MRU1932.81200 THB
5000 MRU4832.03000 THB
10000 MRU9664.06000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 THB1.03476 MRU
5 THB5.17380 MRU
10 THB10.34760 MRU
20 THB20.69520 MRU
50 THB51.73800 MRU
100 THB103.47600 MRU
250 THB258.69000 MRU
500 THB517.38000 MRU
1000 THB1034.76000 MRU
2000 THB2069.52000 MRU
5000 THB5173.80000 MRU
10000 THB10347.60000 MRU