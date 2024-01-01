Mauritanian ouguiyas to Thai bahts today

Convert MRU to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
902.74 thb

1.000 MRU = 0.9027 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Thai Baht
1 MRU0.90274 THB
5 MRU4.51372 THB
10 MRU9.02744 THB
20 MRU18.05488 THB
50 MRU45.13720 THB
100 MRU90.27440 THB
250 MRU225.68600 THB
500 MRU451.37200 THB
1000 MRU902.74400 THB
2000 MRU1,805.48800 THB
5000 MRU4,513.72000 THB
10000 MRU9,027.44000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 THB1.10773 MRU
5 THB5.53865 MRU
10 THB11.07730 MRU
20 THB22.15460 MRU
50 THB55.38650 MRU
100 THB110.77300 MRU
250 THB276.93250 MRU
500 THB553.86500 MRU
1000 THB1,107.73000 MRU
2000 THB2,215.46000 MRU
5000 THB5,538.65000 MRU
10000 THB11,077.30000 MRU