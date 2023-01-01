10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Thai bahts

Convert MRU to THB at the real exchange rate

10,000 mru
8,794.73 thb

1.00000 MRU = 0.87947 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Thai Baht
1 MRU0.87947 THB
5 MRU4.39736 THB
10 MRU8.79473 THB
20 MRU17.58946 THB
50 MRU43.97365 THB
100 MRU87.94730 THB
250 MRU219.86825 THB
500 MRU439.73650 THB
1000 MRU879.47300 THB
2000 MRU1758.94600 THB
5000 MRU4397.36500 THB
10000 MRU8794.73000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 THB1.13704 MRU
5 THB5.68520 MRU
10 THB11.37040 MRU
20 THB22.74080 MRU
50 THB56.85200 MRU
100 THB113.70400 MRU
250 THB284.26000 MRU
500 THB568.52000 MRU
1000 THB1137.04000 MRU
2000 THB2274.08000 MRU
5000 THB5685.20000 MRU
10000 THB11370.40000 MRU