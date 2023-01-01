5000 Thai bahts to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert THB to MRU at the real exchange rate

5,000 thb
5,605.90 mru

1.00000 THB = 1.12118 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 THB1.12118 MRU
5 THB5.60590 MRU
10 THB11.21180 MRU
20 THB22.42360 MRU
50 THB56.05900 MRU
100 THB112.11800 MRU
250 THB280.29500 MRU
500 THB560.59000 MRU
1000 THB1121.18000 MRU
2000 THB2242.36000 MRU
5000 THB5605.90000 MRU
10000 THB11211.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Thai Baht
1 MRU0.89192 THB
5 MRU4.45958 THB
10 MRU8.91917 THB
20 MRU17.83834 THB
50 MRU44.59585 THB
100 MRU89.19170 THB
250 MRU222.97925 THB
500 MRU445.95850 THB
1000 MRU891.91700 THB
2000 MRU1783.83400 THB
5000 MRU4459.58500 THB
10000 MRU8919.17000 THB