Mauritanian ouguiya to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Thai bahts is currently 0.863 today, reflecting a -0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.878% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.867 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.853 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.