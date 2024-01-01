Mauritanian ouguiyas to Turkish liras today

Convert MRU to TRY at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = TL0.8671 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
MRU to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 MRU to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86980.8698
Low0.86000.8551
Average0.86390.8621
Change0.39%1.28%
1 MRU to TRY stats

The performance of MRU to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8698 and a 30 day low of 0.8600. This means the 30 day average was 0.8639. The change for MRU to TRY was 0.39.

The performance of MRU to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8698 and a 90 day low of 0.8551. This means the 90 day average was 0.8621. The change for MRU to TRY was 1.28.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.86712 TRY
5 MRU4.33562 TRY
10 MRU8.67123 TRY
20 MRU17.34246 TRY
50 MRU43.35615 TRY
100 MRU86.71230 TRY
250 MRU216.78075 TRY
500 MRU433.56150 TRY
1000 MRU867.12300 TRY
2000 MRU1,734.24600 TRY
5000 MRU4,335.61500 TRY
10000 MRU8,671.23000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.15324 MRU
5 TRY5.76620 MRU
10 TRY11.53240 MRU
20 TRY23.06480 MRU
50 TRY57.66200 MRU
100 TRY115.32400 MRU
250 TRY288.31000 MRU
500 TRY576.62000 MRU
1000 TRY1,153.24000 MRU
2000 TRY2,306.48000 MRU
5000 TRY5,766.20000 MRU
10000 TRY11,532.40000 MRU