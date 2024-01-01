Mauritanian ouguiyas to Turkish liras today

Convert MRU to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
813.84 try

1.000 MRU = 0.8138 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8431.4731.6520.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2981.7241.9331.13221.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0681.3471.5110.88416.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.81384 TRY
5 MRU4.06922 TRY
10 MRU8.13844 TRY
20 MRU16.27688 TRY
50 MRU40.69220 TRY
100 MRU81.38440 TRY
250 MRU203.46100 TRY
500 MRU406.92200 TRY
1000 MRU813.84400 TRY
2000 MRU1,627.68800 TRY
5000 MRU4,069.22000 TRY
10000 MRU8,138.44000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.22874 MRU
5 TRY6.14370 MRU
10 TRY12.28740 MRU
20 TRY24.57480 MRU
50 TRY61.43700 MRU
100 TRY122.87400 MRU
250 TRY307.18500 MRU
500 TRY614.37000 MRU
1000 TRY1,228.74000 MRU
2000 TRY2,457.48000 MRU
5000 TRY6,143.70000 MRU
10000 TRY12,287.40000 MRU