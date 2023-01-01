100 Turkish liras to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TRY to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 try
137.20 mru

1.00000 TRY = 1.37203 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TRY1.37203 MRU
5 TRY6.86015 MRU
10 TRY13.72030 MRU
20 TRY27.44060 MRU
50 TRY68.60150 MRU
100 TRY137.20300 MRU
250 TRY343.00750 MRU
500 TRY686.01500 MRU
1000 TRY1372.03000 MRU
2000 TRY2744.06000 MRU
5000 TRY6860.15000 MRU
10000 TRY13720.30000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Turkish Lira
1 MRU0.72885 TRY
5 MRU3.64424 TRY
10 MRU7.28848 TRY
20 MRU14.57696 TRY
50 MRU36.44240 TRY
100 MRU72.88480 TRY
250 MRU182.21200 TRY
500 MRU364.42400 TRY
1000 MRU728.84800 TRY
2000 MRU1457.69600 TRY
5000 MRU3644.24000 TRY
10000 MRU7288.48000 TRY