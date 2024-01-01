Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MRU to HKD at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = $0.1957 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Track the exchange rate

MRU to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 MRU to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19600.1971
Low0.19490.1949
Average0.19550.1962
Change-0.14%-0.39%
1 MRU to HKD stats

The performance of MRU to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1960 and a 30 day low of 0.1949. This means the 30 day average was 0.1955. The change for MRU to HKD was -0.14.

The performance of MRU to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1971 and a 90 day low of 0.1949. This means the 90 day average was 0.1962. The change for MRU to HKD was -0.39.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MRU0.19567 HKD
5 MRU0.97836 HKD
10 MRU1.95672 HKD
20 MRU3.91344 HKD
50 MRU9.78360 HKD
100 MRU19.56720 HKD
250 MRU48.91800 HKD
500 MRU97.83600 HKD
1000 MRU195.67200 HKD
2000 MRU391.34400 HKD
5000 MRU978.36000 HKD
10000 MRU1,956.72000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 HKD511.06000 MRU
200 HKD1,022.12000 MRU
300 HKD1,533.18000 MRU
500 HKD2,555.30000 MRU
1000 HKD5,110.60000 MRU
2000 HKD10,221.20000 MRU
2500 HKD12,776.50000 MRU
3000 HKD15,331.80000 MRU
4000 HKD20,442.40000 MRU
5000 HKD25,553.00000 MRU
10000 HKD51,106.00000 MRU
20000 HKD102,212.00000 MRU