Mauritanian ouguiyas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MRU to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
196.30 hkd

1.000 MRU = 0.1963 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MRU0.19630 HKD
5 MRU0.98148 HKD
10 MRU1.96296 HKD
20 MRU3.92592 HKD
50 MRU9.81480 HKD
100 MRU19.62960 HKD
250 MRU49.07400 HKD
500 MRU98.14800 HKD
1000 MRU196.29600 HKD
2000 MRU392.59200 HKD
5000 MRU981.48000 HKD
10000 MRU1,962.96000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
100 HKD509.43500 MRU
200 HKD1,018.87000 MRU
300 HKD1,528.30500 MRU
500 HKD2,547.17500 MRU
1000 HKD5,094.35000 MRU
2000 HKD10,188.70000 MRU
2500 HKD12,735.87500 MRU
3000 HKD15,283.05000 MRU
4000 HKD20,377.40000 MRU
5000 HKD25,471.75000 MRU
10000 HKD50,943.50000 MRU
20000 HKD101,887.00000 MRU