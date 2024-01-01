Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chilean pesos today

Convert MRU to CLP at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = $24.46 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
MRU to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CLP
1 MRU to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.782024.7820
Low23.806522.6916
Average24.221423.6494
Change2.35%6.82%
1 MRU to CLP stats

The performance of MRU to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.7820 and a 30 day low of 23.8065. This means the 30 day average was 24.2214. The change for MRU to CLP was 2.35.

The performance of MRU to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.7820 and a 90 day low of 22.6916. This means the 90 day average was 23.6494. The change for MRU to CLP was 6.82.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU24.46320 CLP
5 MRU122.31600 CLP
10 MRU244.63200 CLP
20 MRU489.26400 CLP
50 MRU1,223.16000 CLP
100 MRU2,446.32000 CLP
250 MRU6,115.80000 CLP
500 MRU12,231.60000 CLP
1000 MRU24,463.20000 CLP
2000 MRU48,926.40000 CLP
5000 MRU122,316.00000 CLP
10000 MRU244,632.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04088 MRU
5 CLP0.20439 MRU
10 CLP0.40878 MRU
20 CLP0.81755 MRU
50 CLP2.04389 MRU
100 CLP4.08777 MRU
250 CLP10.21943 MRU
500 CLP20.43885 MRU
1000 CLP40.87770 MRU
2000 CLP81.75540 MRU
5000 CLP204.38850 MRU
10000 CLP408.77700 MRU