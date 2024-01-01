Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chilean pesos today

Convert MRU to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
24,446 clp

1.000 MRU = 24.45 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU24.44630 CLP
5 MRU122.23150 CLP
10 MRU244.46300 CLP
20 MRU488.92600 CLP
50 MRU1,222.31500 CLP
100 MRU2,444.63000 CLP
250 MRU6,111.57500 CLP
500 MRU12,223.15000 CLP
1000 MRU24,446.30000 CLP
2000 MRU48,892.60000 CLP
5000 MRU122,231.50000 CLP
10000 MRU244,463.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04091 MRU
5 CLP0.20453 MRU
10 CLP0.40906 MRU
20 CLP0.81812 MRU
50 CLP2.04530 MRU
100 CLP4.09060 MRU
250 CLP10.22650 MRU
500 CLP20.45300 MRU
1000 CLP40.90600 MRU
2000 CLP81.81200 MRU
5000 CLP204.53000 MRU
10000 CLP409.06000 MRU