Mauritanian ouguiya to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Chilean pesos is currently 23.419 today, reflecting a 0.991% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 2.270% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 23.430 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 22.884 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.661% decrease in value.