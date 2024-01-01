Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MRU to BDT at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Tk3.006 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:46
MRU to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 MRU to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.01283.0238
Low2.99792.9979
Average3.00553.0108
Change-0.24%0.20%
1 MRU to BDT stats

The performance of MRU to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0128 and a 30 day low of 2.9979. This means the 30 day average was 3.0055. The change for MRU to BDT was -0.24.

The performance of MRU to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0238 and a 90 day low of 2.9979. This means the 90 day average was 3.0108. The change for MRU to BDT was 0.20.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU3.00558 BDT
5 MRU15.02790 BDT
10 MRU30.05580 BDT
20 MRU60.11160 BDT
50 MRU150.27900 BDT
100 MRU300.55800 BDT
250 MRU751.39500 BDT
500 MRU1,502.79000 BDT
1000 MRU3,005.58000 BDT
2000 MRU6,011.16000 BDT
5000 MRU15,027.90000 BDT
10000 MRU30,055.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.33271 MRU
5 BDT1.66357 MRU
10 BDT3.32714 MRU
20 BDT6.65428 MRU
50 BDT16.63570 MRU
100 BDT33.27140 MRU
250 BDT83.17850 MRU
500 BDT166.35700 MRU
1000 BDT332.71400 MRU
2000 BDT665.42800 MRU
5000 BDT1,663.57000 MRU
10000 BDT3,327.14000 MRU