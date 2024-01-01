Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MRU to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
2,751.59 bdt

1.000 MRU = 2.752 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8231.4731.6530.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.271.7231.9341.13221.341
1 USD0.9140.782183.0531.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU2.75159 BDT
5 MRU13.75795 BDT
10 MRU27.51590 BDT
20 MRU55.03180 BDT
50 MRU137.57950 BDT
100 MRU275.15900 BDT
250 MRU687.89750 BDT
500 MRU1,375.79500 BDT
1000 MRU2,751.59000 BDT
2000 MRU5,503.18000 BDT
5000 MRU13,757.95000 BDT
10000 MRU27,515.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.36343 MRU
5 BDT1.81713 MRU
10 BDT3.63426 MRU
20 BDT7.26852 MRU
50 BDT18.17130 MRU
100 BDT36.34260 MRU
250 BDT90.85650 MRU
500 BDT181.71300 MRU
1000 BDT363.42600 MRU
2000 BDT726.85200 MRU
5000 BDT1,817.13000 MRU
10000 BDT3,634.26000 MRU