100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MRU to BDT at the real exchange rate

100 mru
277.99 bdt

1.00000 MRU = 2.77987 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU2.77987 BDT
5 MRU13.89935 BDT
10 MRU27.79870 BDT
20 MRU55.59740 BDT
50 MRU138.99350 BDT
100 MRU277.98700 BDT
250 MRU694.96750 BDT
500 MRU1389.93500 BDT
1000 MRU2779.87000 BDT
2000 MRU5559.74000 BDT
5000 MRU13899.35000 BDT
10000 MRU27798.70000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.35973 MRU
5 BDT1.79865 MRU
10 BDT3.59729 MRU
20 BDT7.19458 MRU
50 BDT17.98645 MRU
100 BDT35.97290 MRU
250 BDT89.93225 MRU
500 BDT179.86450 MRU
1000 BDT359.72900 MRU
2000 BDT719.45800 MRU
5000 BDT1798.64500 MRU
10000 BDT3597.29000 MRU