500 Bangladeshi takas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert BDT to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
168.96 mru

Tk1.000 BDT = UM0.3379 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33800.3407
Low0.33670.3337
Average0.33730.3367
Change0.33%-0.82%
1 BDT to MRU stats

The performance of BDT to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3380 and a 30 day low of 0.3367. This means the 30 day average was 0.3373. The change for BDT to MRU was 0.33.

The performance of BDT to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3407 and a 90 day low of 0.3337. This means the 90 day average was 0.3367. The change for BDT to MRU was -0.82.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BDT0.33793 MRU
5 BDT1.68963 MRU
10 BDT3.37925 MRU
20 BDT6.75850 MRU
50 BDT16.89625 MRU
100 BDT33.79250 MRU
250 BDT84.48125 MRU
500 BDT168.96250 MRU
1000 BDT337.92500 MRU
2000 BDT675.85000 MRU
5000 BDT1,689.62500 MRU
10000 BDT3,379.25000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MRU2.95923 BDT
5 MRU14.79615 BDT
10 MRU29.59230 BDT
20 MRU59.18460 BDT
50 MRU147.96150 BDT
100 MRU295.92300 BDT
250 MRU739.80750 BDT
500 MRU1,479.61500 BDT
1000 MRU2,959.23000 BDT
2000 MRU5,918.46000 BDT
5000 MRU14,796.15000 BDT
10000 MRU29,592.30000 BDT