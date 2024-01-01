Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MRU to CNY at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ¥0.1821 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rate

MRU to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 MRU to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18210.1821
Low0.17850.1766
Average0.18020.1792
Change1.38%1.49%
1 MRU to CNY stats

The performance of MRU to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1821 and a 30 day low of 0.1785. This means the 30 day average was 0.1802. The change for MRU to CNY was 1.38.

The performance of MRU to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1821 and a 90 day low of 0.1766. This means the 90 day average was 0.1792. The change for MRU to CNY was 1.49.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MRU0.18208 CNY
5 MRU0.91041 CNY
10 MRU1.82082 CNY
20 MRU3.64164 CNY
50 MRU9.10410 CNY
100 MRU18.20820 CNY
250 MRU45.52050 CNY
500 MRU91.04100 CNY
1000 MRU182.08200 CNY
2000 MRU364.16400 CNY
5000 MRU910.41000 CNY
10000 MRU1,820.82000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CNY5.49204 MRU
5 CNY27.46020 MRU
10 CNY54.92040 MRU
20 CNY109.84080 MRU
50 CNY274.60200 MRU
100 CNY549.20400 MRU
250 CNY1,373.01000 MRU
500 CNY2,746.02000 MRU
1000 CNY5,492.04000 MRU
2000 CNY10,984.08000 MRU
5000 CNY27,460.20000 MRU
10000 CNY54,920.40000 MRU