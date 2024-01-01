Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MRU to GHS at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = GH¢0.3937 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 MRU to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41560.4156
Low0.39370.3921
Average0.40730.4003
Change-2.69%0.42%
View full history

1 MRU to GHS stats

The performance of MRU to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4156 and a 30 day low of 0.3937. This means the 30 day average was 0.4073. The change for MRU to GHS was -2.69.

The performance of MRU to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4156 and a 90 day low of 0.3921. This means the 90 day average was 0.4003. The change for MRU to GHS was 0.42.

Track market ratesView MRU to GHS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0871.4741.6180.93221.424
1 GBP1.211.266106.8621.7681.9411.11825.698
1 USD0.9480.79184.4231.3971.5340.88320.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MRU0.39372 GHS
5 MRU1.96858 GHS
10 MRU3.93715 GHS
20 MRU7.87430 GHS
50 MRU19.68575 GHS
100 MRU39.37150 GHS
250 MRU98.42875 GHS
500 MRU196.85750 GHS
1000 MRU393.71500 GHS
2000 MRU787.43000 GHS
5000 MRU1,968.57500 GHS
10000 MRU3,937.15000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GHS2.53991 MRU
5 GHS12.69955 MRU
10 GHS25.39910 MRU
20 GHS50.79820 MRU
50 GHS126.99550 MRU
100 GHS253.99100 MRU
250 GHS634.97750 MRU
500 GHS1,269.95500 MRU
1000 GHS2,539.91000 MRU
2000 GHS5,079.82000 MRU
5000 GHS12,699.55000 MRU
10000 GHS25,399.10000 MRU