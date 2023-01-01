5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MRU to GHS at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
1472.65 ghs

1.00000 MRU = 0.29453 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42 UTC
MRU to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MRU0.29453 GHS
5 MRU1.47266 GHS
10 MRU2.94531 GHS
20 MRU5.89062 GHS
50 MRU14.72655 GHS
100 MRU29.45310 GHS
250 MRU73.63275 GHS
500 MRU147.26550 GHS
1000 MRU294.53100 GHS
2000 MRU589.06200 GHS
5000 MRU1472.65500 GHS
10000 MRU2945.31000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GHS3.39523 MRU
5 GHS16.97615 MRU
10 GHS33.95230 MRU
20 GHS67.90460 MRU
50 GHS169.76150 MRU
100 GHS339.52300 MRU
250 GHS848.80750 MRU
500 GHS1697.61500 MRU
1000 GHS3395.23000 MRU
2000 GHS6790.46000 MRU
5000 GHS16976.15000 MRU
10000 GHS33952.30000 MRU