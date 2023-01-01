20 Ghanaian cedis to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert GHS to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 ghs
67.46 mru

1.00000 GHS = 3.37278 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:33 UTC
GHS to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GHS3.37278 MRU
5 GHS16.86390 MRU
10 GHS33.72780 MRU
20 GHS67.45560 MRU
50 GHS168.63900 MRU
100 GHS337.27800 MRU
250 GHS843.19500 MRU
500 GHS1686.39000 MRU
1000 GHS3372.78000 MRU
2000 GHS6745.56000 MRU
5000 GHS16863.90000 MRU
10000 GHS33727.80000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MRU0.29649 GHS
5 MRU1.48246 GHS
10 MRU2.96491 GHS
20 MRU5.92982 GHS
50 MRU14.82455 GHS
100 MRU29.64910 GHS
250 MRU74.12275 GHS
500 MRU148.24550 GHS
1000 MRU296.49100 GHS
2000 MRU592.98200 GHS
5000 MRU1482.45500 GHS
10000 MRU2964.91000 GHS