Mauritanian ouguiyas to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert MRU to VND at the real exchange rate
MRU to VND conversion chart
1 MRU = 639.02700 VND
0
|1 MRU to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|640.5080
|640.5080
|Low
|634.4770
|618.7430
|Average
|637.4848
|629.2495
|Change
|-0.23%
|1.54%
|View full history
1 MRU to VND stats
The performance of MRU to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 640.5080 and a 30 day low of 634.4770. This means the 30 day average was 637.4848. The change for MRU to VND was -0.23.
The performance of MRU to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 640.5080 and a 90 day low of 618.7430. This means the 90 day average was 629.2495. The change for MRU to VND was 1.54.
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MRU
|639.02700 VND
|5 MRU
|3,195.13500 VND
|10 MRU
|6,390.27000 VND
|20 MRU
|12,780.54000 VND
|50 MRU
|31,951.35000 VND
|100 MRU
|63,902.70000 VND
|250 MRU
|159,756.75000 VND
|500 MRU
|319,513.50000 VND
|1000 MRU
|639,027.00000 VND
|2000 MRU
|1,278,054.00000 VND
|5000 MRU
|3,195,135.00000 VND
|10000 MRU
|6,390,270.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1000 VND
|1.56488 MRU
|2000 VND
|3.12976 MRU
|5000 VND
|7.82440 MRU
|10000 VND
|15.64880 MRU
|20000 VND
|31.29760 MRU
|50000 VND
|78.24400 MRU
|100000 VND
|156.48800 MRU
|200000 VND
|312.97600 MRU
|500000 VND
|782.44000 MRU
|1000000 VND
|1,564.88000 MRU
|2000000 VND
|3,129.76000 MRU
|5000000 VND
|7,824.40000 MRU