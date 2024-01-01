Mauritanian ouguiyas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MRU to VND at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₫639.0 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 MRU to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High640.5080640.5080
Low634.4770618.7430
Average637.4848629.2495
Change-0.23%1.54%
View full history

1 MRU to VND stats

The performance of MRU to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 640.5080 and a 30 day low of 634.4770. This means the 30 day average was 637.4848. The change for MRU to VND was -0.23.

The performance of MRU to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 640.5080 and a 90 day low of 618.7430. This means the 90 day average was 629.2495. The change for MRU to VND was 1.54.

Track market ratesView MRU to VND chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0831.4741.6180.93221.413
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8541.7681.9411.11725.684
1 USD0.9480.79184.4231.3971.5340.88320.293
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Vietnamese Dong
1 MRU639.02700 VND
5 MRU3,195.13500 VND
10 MRU6,390.27000 VND
20 MRU12,780.54000 VND
50 MRU31,951.35000 VND
100 MRU63,902.70000 VND
250 MRU159,756.75000 VND
500 MRU319,513.50000 VND
1000 MRU639,027.00000 VND
2000 MRU1,278,054.00000 VND
5000 MRU3,195,135.00000 VND
10000 MRU6,390,270.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1000 VND1.56488 MRU
2000 VND3.12976 MRU
5000 VND7.82440 MRU
10000 VND15.64880 MRU
20000 VND31.29760 MRU
50000 VND78.24400 MRU
100000 VND156.48800 MRU
200000 VND312.97600 MRU
500000 VND782.44000 MRU
1000000 VND1,564.88000 MRU
2000000 VND3,129.76000 MRU
5000000 VND7,824.40000 MRU