Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MRU to UAH at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₴1.033 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 MRU to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03581.0409
Low1.02971.0286
Average1.03281.0341
Change-0.04%0.03%
View full history

1 MRU to UAH stats

The performance of MRU to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0358 and a 30 day low of 1.0297. This means the 30 day average was 1.0328. The change for MRU to UAH was -0.04.

The performance of MRU to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0409 and a 90 day low of 1.0286. This means the 90 day average was 1.0341. The change for MRU to UAH was 0.03.

Track market ratesView MRU to UAH chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0881.4741.6180.93121.418
1 GBP1.211.266106.8641.7681.9411.11725.692
1 USD0.9480.79184.4241.3971.5330.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MRU1.03331 UAH
5 MRU5.16655 UAH
10 MRU10.33310 UAH
20 MRU20.66620 UAH
50 MRU51.66550 UAH
100 MRU103.33100 UAH
250 MRU258.32750 UAH
500 MRU516.65500 UAH
1000 MRU1,033.31000 UAH
2000 MRU2,066.62000 UAH
5000 MRU5,166.55000 UAH
10000 MRU10,333.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UAH0.96776 MRU
5 UAH4.83881 MRU
10 UAH9.67762 MRU
20 UAH19.35524 MRU
50 UAH48.38810 MRU
100 UAH96.77620 MRU
250 UAH241.94050 MRU
500 UAH483.88100 MRU
1000 UAH967.76200 MRU
2000 UAH1,935.52400 MRU
5000 UAH4,838.81000 MRU
10000 UAH9,677.62000 MRU