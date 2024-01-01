Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MRU to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
975.09 uah

1.000 MRU = 0.9751 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8391.4731.6520.96718.242
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2931.7241.9331.13221.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0651.3471.5110.88416.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MRU0.97509 UAH
5 MRU4.87546 UAH
10 MRU9.75092 UAH
20 MRU19.50184 UAH
50 MRU48.75460 UAH
100 MRU97.50920 UAH
250 MRU243.77300 UAH
500 MRU487.54600 UAH
1000 MRU975.09200 UAH
2000 MRU1,950.18400 UAH
5000 MRU4,875.46000 UAH
10000 MRU9,750.92000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UAH1.02554 MRU
5 UAH5.12770 MRU
10 UAH10.25540 MRU
20 UAH20.51080 MRU
50 UAH51.27700 MRU
100 UAH102.55400 MRU
250 UAH256.38500 MRU
500 UAH512.77000 MRU
1000 UAH1,025.54000 MRU
2000 UAH2,051.08000 MRU
5000 UAH5,127.70000 MRU
10000 UAH10,255.40000 MRU