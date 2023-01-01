50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MRU to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 mru
47.62 uah

1.00000 MRU = 0.95231 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:33 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.0472587.161.435731.660190.964818.8752
1GBP1.1535411.20805100.5431.656181.915111.1129321.7734
1USD0.954850.82778183.22751.370951.585290.921218.0236
1INR0.01147320.0099460.012015310.01647230.01904770.01106850.216558

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MRU0.95231 UAH
5 MRU4.76154 UAH
10 MRU9.52307 UAH
20 MRU19.04614 UAH
50 MRU47.61535 UAH
100 MRU95.23070 UAH
250 MRU238.07675 UAH
500 MRU476.15350 UAH
1000 MRU952.30700 UAH
2000 MRU1904.61400 UAH
5000 MRU4761.53500 UAH
10000 MRU9523.07000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UAH1.05008 MRU
5 UAH5.25040 MRU
10 UAH10.50080 MRU
20 UAH21.00160 MRU
50 UAH52.50400 MRU
100 UAH105.00800 MRU
250 UAH262.52000 MRU
500 UAH525.04000 MRU
1000 UAH1050.08000 MRU
2000 UAH2100.16000 MRU
5000 UAH5250.40000 MRU
10000 UAH10500.80000 MRU