Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFP francs today

Convert MRU to XPF at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₣2.839 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
MRU to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 MRU to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.84082.8408
Low2.75532.7031
Average2.79032.7479
Change2.18%4.72%
1 MRU to XPF stats

The performance of MRU to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8408 and a 30 day low of 2.7553. This means the 30 day average was 2.7903. The change for MRU to XPF was 2.18.

The performance of MRU to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8408 and a 90 day low of 2.7031. This means the 90 day average was 2.7479. The change for MRU to XPF was 4.72.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFP Franc
1 MRU2.83889 XPF
5 MRU14.19445 XPF
10 MRU28.38890 XPF
20 MRU56.77780 XPF
50 MRU141.94450 XPF
100 MRU283.88900 XPF
250 MRU709.72250 XPF
500 MRU1,419.44500 XPF
1000 MRU2,838.89000 XPF
2000 MRU5,677.78000 XPF
5000 MRU14,194.45000 XPF
10000 MRU28,388.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XPF0.35225 MRU
5 XPF1.76125 MRU
10 XPF3.52250 MRU
20 XPF7.04500 MRU
50 XPF17.61250 MRU
100 XPF35.22500 MRU
250 XPF88.06250 MRU
500 XPF176.12500 MRU
1000 XPF352.25000 MRU
2000 XPF704.50000 MRU
5000 XPF1,761.25000 MRU
10000 XPF3,522.50000 MRU