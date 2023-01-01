2000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFP francs

Convert MRU to XPF at the real exchange rate

2000 mru
5942 xpf

1.00000 MRU = 2.97083 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:39 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047587.18081.435651.659670.9647518.8789
1GBP1.1535411.20835100.5681.65611.914521.1128721.7779
1USD0.954650.827575183.22751.370551.584410.92118.0228
1INR0.01147040.009943530.012015310.01646750.01903710.01106610.216549

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFP Franc
1 MRU2.97083 XPF
5 MRU14.85415 XPF
10 MRU29.70830 XPF
20 MRU59.41660 XPF
50 MRU148.54150 XPF
100 MRU297.08300 XPF
250 MRU742.70750 XPF
500 MRU1485.41500 XPF
1000 MRU2970.83000 XPF
2000 MRU5941.66000 XPF
5000 MRU14854.15000 XPF
10000 MRU29708.30000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XPF0.33661 MRU
5 XPF1.68303 MRU
10 XPF3.36606 MRU
20 XPF6.73212 MRU
50 XPF16.83030 MRU
100 XPF33.66060 MRU
250 XPF84.15150 MRU
500 XPF168.30300 MRU
1000 XPF336.60600 MRU
2000 XPF673.21200 MRU
5000 XPF1683.03000 MRU
10000 XPF3366.06000 MRU