1,000 mru
2,743 xpf

1.000 MRU = 2.743 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFP Franc
1 MRU2.74286 XPF
5 MRU13.71430 XPF
10 MRU27.42860 XPF
20 MRU54.85720 XPF
50 MRU137.14300 XPF
100 MRU274.28600 XPF
250 MRU685.71500 XPF
500 MRU1,371.43000 XPF
1000 MRU2,742.86000 XPF
2000 MRU5,485.72000 XPF
5000 MRU13,714.30000 XPF
10000 MRU27,428.60000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XPF0.36458 MRU
5 XPF1.82292 MRU
10 XPF3.64583 MRU
20 XPF7.29166 MRU
50 XPF18.22915 MRU
100 XPF36.45830 MRU
250 XPF91.14575 MRU
500 XPF182.29150 MRU
1000 XPF364.58300 MRU
2000 XPF729.16600 MRU
5000 XPF1,822.91500 MRU
10000 XPF3,645.83000 MRU