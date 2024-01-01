Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MRU to BGN at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = лв0.04661 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:47
MRU to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BGN
1 MRU to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04660.0466
Low0.04500.0440
Average0.04580.0451
Change2.03%5.85%
1 MRU to BGN stats

The performance of MRU to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0466 and a 30 day low of 0.0450. This means the 30 day average was 0.0458. The change for MRU to BGN was 2.03.

The performance of MRU to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0466 and a 90 day low of 0.0440. This means the 90 day average was 0.0451. The change for MRU to BGN was 5.85.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bulgarian Lev
1 MRU0.04661 BGN
5 MRU0.23305 BGN
10 MRU0.46610 BGN
20 MRU0.93219 BGN
50 MRU2.33049 BGN
100 MRU4.66097 BGN
250 MRU11.65243 BGN
500 MRU23.30485 BGN
1000 MRU46.60970 BGN
2000 MRU93.21940 BGN
5000 MRU233.04850 BGN
10000 MRU466.09700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BGN21.45480 MRU
5 BGN107.27400 MRU
10 BGN214.54800 MRU
20 BGN429.09600 MRU
50 BGN1,072.74000 MRU
100 BGN2,145.48000 MRU
250 BGN5,363.70000 MRU
500 BGN10,727.40000 MRU
1000 BGN21,454.80000 MRU
2000 BGN42,909.60000 MRU
5000 BGN107,274.00000 MRU
10000 BGN214,548.00000 MRU