Mauritanian ouguiyas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MRU to MYR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = RM0.1122 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
MRU to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 MRU to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11260.1126
Low0.10910.1040
Average0.11070.1088
Change2.84%1.85%
1 MRU to MYR stats

The performance of MRU to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1126 and a 30 day low of 0.1091. This means the 30 day average was 0.1107. The change for MRU to MYR was 2.84.

The performance of MRU to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1126 and a 90 day low of 0.1040. This means the 90 day average was 0.1088. The change for MRU to MYR was 1.85.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05689.1111.4741.6180.93221.428
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8781.7681.9411.11725.701
1 USD0.9470.79184.4251.3971.5330.88320.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MRU0.11224 MYR
5 MRU0.56119 MYR
10 MRU1.12238 MYR
20 MRU2.24476 MYR
50 MRU5.61190 MYR
100 MRU11.22380 MYR
250 MRU28.05950 MYR
500 MRU56.11900 MYR
1000 MRU112.23800 MYR
2000 MRU224.47600 MYR
5000 MRU561.19000 MYR
10000 MRU1,122.38000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MYR8.90967 MRU
5 MYR44.54835 MRU
10 MYR89.09670 MRU
20 MYR178.19340 MRU
50 MYR445.48350 MRU
100 MYR890.96700 MRU
250 MYR2,227.41750 MRU
500 MYR4,454.83500 MRU
1000 MYR8,909.67000 MRU
2000 MYR17,819.34000 MRU
5000 MYR44,548.35000 MRU
10000 MYR89,096.70000 MRU