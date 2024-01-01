Mauritanian ouguiyas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MRU to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
118.12 myr

1.000 MRU = 0.1181 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MRU0.11812 MYR
5 MRU0.59058 MYR
10 MRU1.18115 MYR
20 MRU2.36230 MYR
50 MRU5.90575 MYR
100 MRU11.81150 MYR
250 MRU29.52875 MYR
500 MRU59.05750 MYR
1000 MRU118.11500 MYR
2000 MRU236.23000 MYR
5000 MRU590.57500 MYR
10000 MRU1,181.15000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MYR8.46630 MRU
5 MYR42.33150 MRU
10 MYR84.66300 MRU
20 MYR169.32600 MRU
50 MYR423.31500 MRU
100 MYR846.63000 MRU
250 MYR2,116.57500 MRU
500 MYR4,233.15000 MRU
1000 MYR8,466.30000 MRU
2000 MYR16,932.60000 MRU
5000 MYR42,331.50000 MRU
10000 MYR84,663.00000 MRU