100 mru
11.78 myr

1.00000 MRU = 0.11784 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MRU0.11784 MYR
5 MRU0.58920 MYR
10 MRU1.17839 MYR
20 MRU2.35678 MYR
50 MRU5.89195 MYR
100 MRU11.78390 MYR
250 MRU29.45975 MYR
500 MRU58.91950 MYR
1000 MRU117.83900 MYR
2000 MRU235.67800 MYR
5000 MRU589.19500 MYR
10000 MRU1178.39000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MYR8.48617 MRU
5 MYR42.43085 MRU
10 MYR84.86170 MRU
20 MYR169.72340 MRU
50 MYR424.30850 MRU
100 MYR848.61700 MRU
250 MYR2121.54250 MRU
500 MYR4243.08500 MRU
1000 MYR8486.17000 MRU
2000 MYR16972.34000 MRU
5000 MYR42430.85000 MRU
10000 MYR84861.70000 MRU