Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saudi riyals today

Convert MRU to SAR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = SR0.09439 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
MRU to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 MRU to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09470.0950
Low0.09420.0942
Average0.09440.0946
Change-0.32%-0.16%
1 MRU to SAR stats

The performance of MRU to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0947 and a 30 day low of 0.0942. This means the 30 day average was 0.0944. The change for MRU to SAR was -0.32.

The performance of MRU to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0950 and a 90 day low of 0.0942. This means the 90 day average was 0.0946. The change for MRU to SAR was -0.16.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saudi Riyal
1 MRU0.09439 SAR
5 MRU0.47195 SAR
10 MRU0.94390 SAR
20 MRU1.88779 SAR
50 MRU4.71949 SAR
100 MRU9.43897 SAR
250 MRU23.59743 SAR
500 MRU47.19485 SAR
1000 MRU94.38970 SAR
2000 MRU188.77940 SAR
5000 MRU471.94850 SAR
10000 MRU943.89700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SAR10.59440 MRU
5 SAR52.97200 MRU
10 SAR105.94400 MRU
20 SAR211.88800 MRU
50 SAR529.72000 MRU
100 SAR1,059.44000 MRU
250 SAR2,648.60000 MRU
500 SAR5,297.20000 MRU
1000 SAR10,594.40000 MRU
2000 SAR21,188.80000 MRU
5000 SAR52,972.00000 MRU
10000 SAR105,944.00000 MRU