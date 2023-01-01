5 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saudi riyals

Convert MRU to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 mru
0.49 sar

1.00000 MRU = 0.09767 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:22 UTC
MRU to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047287.15581.435611.660510.964618.8749
1GBP1.1536711.20815100.5511.656251.915721.1128321.7759
1USD0.95490.827712183.22751.37091.585670.921118.0242
1INR0.01147370.009945170.012015310.01647170.01905220.01106730.216565

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saudi Riyal
1 MRU0.09767 SAR
5 MRU0.48837 SAR
10 MRU0.97674 SAR
20 MRU1.95349 SAR
50 MRU4.88373 SAR
100 MRU9.76745 SAR
250 MRU24.41862 SAR
500 MRU48.83725 SAR
1000 MRU97.67450 SAR
2000 MRU195.34900 SAR
5000 MRU488.37250 SAR
10000 MRU976.74500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SAR10.23810 MRU
5 SAR51.19050 MRU
10 SAR102.38100 MRU
20 SAR204.76200 MRU
50 SAR511.90500 MRU
100 SAR1023.81000 MRU
250 SAR2559.52500 MRU
500 SAR5119.05000 MRU
1000 SAR10238.10000 MRU
2000 SAR20476.20000 MRU
5000 SAR51190.50000 MRU
10000 SAR102381.00000 MRU