Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saudi riyals today

Convert MRU to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
94.13 sar

1.000 MRU = 0.09413 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saudi Riyal
1 MRU0.09413 SAR
5 MRU0.47063 SAR
10 MRU0.94126 SAR
20 MRU1.88252 SAR
50 MRU4.70630 SAR
100 MRU9.41259 SAR
250 MRU23.53148 SAR
500 MRU47.06295 SAR
1000 MRU94.12590 SAR
2000 MRU188.25180 SAR
5000 MRU470.62950 SAR
10000 MRU941.25900 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SAR10.62410 MRU
5 SAR53.12050 MRU
10 SAR106.24100 MRU
20 SAR212.48200 MRU
50 SAR531.20500 MRU
100 SAR1,062.41000 MRU
250 SAR2,656.02500 MRU
500 SAR5,312.05000 MRU
1000 SAR10,624.10000 MRU
2000 SAR21,248.20000 MRU
5000 SAR53,120.50000 MRU
10000 SAR106,241.00000 MRU