Mauritanian ouguiyas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MRU to NGN at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₦43.25 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
MRU to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NGN
1 MRU to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.366143.3661
Low42.625139.6825
Average43.003842.0284
Change1.12%8.99%
1 MRU to NGN stats

The performance of MRU to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.3661 and a 30 day low of 42.6251. This means the 30 day average was 43.0038. The change for MRU to NGN was 1.12.

The performance of MRU to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.3661 and a 90 day low of 39.6825. This means the 90 day average was 42.0284. The change for MRU to NGN was 8.99.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Nigerian Naira
1 MRU43.25030 NGN
5 MRU216.25150 NGN
10 MRU432.50300 NGN
20 MRU865.00600 NGN
50 MRU2,162.51500 NGN
100 MRU4,325.03000 NGN
250 MRU10,812.57500 NGN
500 MRU21,625.15000 NGN
1000 MRU43,250.30000 NGN
2000 MRU86,500.60000 NGN
5000 MRU216,251.50000 NGN
10000 MRU432,503.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NGN0.02312 MRU
5 NGN0.11561 MRU
10 NGN0.23121 MRU
20 NGN0.46242 MRU
50 NGN1.15606 MRU
100 NGN2.31212 MRU
250 NGN5.78030 MRU
500 NGN11.56060 MRU
1000 NGN23.12120 MRU
2000 NGN46.24240 MRU
5000 NGN115.60600 MRU
10000 NGN231.21200 MRU