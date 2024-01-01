Mauritanian ouguiyas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MRU to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
37,563.20 ngn

1.000 MRU = 37.56 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Nigerian Naira
1 MRU37.56320 NGN
5 MRU187.81600 NGN
10 MRU375.63200 NGN
20 MRU751.26400 NGN
50 MRU1,878.16000 NGN
100 MRU3,756.32000 NGN
250 MRU9,390.80000 NGN
500 MRU18,781.60000 NGN
1000 MRU37,563.20000 NGN
2000 MRU75,126.40000 NGN
5000 MRU187,816.00000 NGN
10000 MRU375,632.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NGN0.02662 MRU
5 NGN0.13311 MRU
10 NGN0.26622 MRU
20 NGN0.53244 MRU
50 NGN1.33109 MRU
100 NGN2.66218 MRU
250 NGN6.65545 MRU
500 NGN13.31090 MRU
1000 NGN26.62180 MRU
2000 NGN53.24360 MRU
5000 NGN133.10900 MRU
10000 NGN266.21800 MRU