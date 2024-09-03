Mauritanian ouguiya to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Nigerian nairas is currently 40.110 today, reflecting a -0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.072% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 40.246 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 40.017 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.