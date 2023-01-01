250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Nigerian nairas

Convert MRU to NGN at the real exchange rate

250 mru
4987.95 ngn

1.00000 MRU = 19.95180 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:9 UTC
MRU to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Nigerian Naira
1 MRU19.95180 NGN
5 MRU99.75900 NGN
10 MRU199.51800 NGN
20 MRU399.03600 NGN
50 MRU997.59000 NGN
100 MRU1995.18000 NGN
250 MRU4987.95000 NGN
500 MRU9975.90000 NGN
1000 MRU19951.80000 NGN
2000 MRU39903.60000 NGN
5000 MRU99759.00000 NGN
10000 MRU199518.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NGN0.05012 MRU
5 NGN0.25060 MRU
10 NGN0.50121 MRU
20 NGN1.00242 MRU
50 NGN2.50604 MRU
100 NGN5.01208 MRU
250 NGN12.53020 MRU
500 NGN25.06040 MRU
1000 NGN50.12080 MRU
2000 NGN100.24160 MRU
5000 NGN250.60400 MRU
10000 NGN501.20800 MRU