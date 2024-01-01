5 Nigerian nairas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert NGN to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 ngn
0.12 mru

₦1.000 NGN = UM0.02492 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02580.0295
Low0.02390.0239
Average0.02480.0261
Change-3.15%-13.22%
1 NGN to MRU stats

The performance of NGN to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0258 and a 30 day low of 0.0239. This means the 30 day average was 0.0248. The change for NGN to MRU was -3.15.

The performance of NGN to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0239. This means the 90 day average was 0.0261. The change for NGN to MRU was -13.22.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NGN0.02492 MRU
5 NGN0.12458 MRU
10 NGN0.24915 MRU
20 NGN0.49831 MRU
50 NGN1.24577 MRU
100 NGN2.49154 MRU
250 NGN6.22885 MRU
500 NGN12.45770 MRU
1000 NGN24.91540 MRU
2000 NGN49.83080 MRU
5000 NGN124.57700 MRU
10000 NGN249.15400 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Nigerian Naira
1 MRU40.13590 NGN
5 MRU200.67950 NGN
10 MRU401.35900 NGN
20 MRU802.71800 NGN
50 MRU2,006.79500 NGN
100 MRU4,013.59000 NGN
250 MRU10,033.97500 NGN
500 MRU20,067.95000 NGN
1000 MRU40,135.90000 NGN
2000 MRU80,271.80000 NGN
5000 MRU200,679.50000 NGN
10000 MRU401,359.00000 NGN